ICC World Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar Hits Back at Shoaib Akhtar After India Win

ICC World Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar Hits Back at Shoaib Akhtar As India Win
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
As is the case with every installment of an India-Pakistan clash, today’s (14 October) 2023 ICC World Cup match in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium has also left one fanbase in utter euphoria, and the other in abject disappointment.
As India defeated Pakistan by a comprehensive margin of 7 wickets, the Indian fans expressed their joy on every platform, retaliating against the Pakistani supporters. Sachin Tendulkar, the World Cup-winning legendary former cricketer, also threw his hat into the ring with a witty reply to his erstwhile cricketing foe, Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar.
Ahead of the match, Akhtar tweeted an image from the 1999 Asian Test Championship match between India and Pakistan, which was contested in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. In the image, the Rawalpindi Express is seen celebrating the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar, who was dismissed for a duck.
Sachin Tendulkar did not offer an immediate response, but hit back at Akhtar after India clinched the victory over Pakistan in Ahmedabad. Responding to the former pacer’s caption of keeping cool, Sachin wrote “My friend, aap ka advice follow kiya aur sab kuch billlkoool THANDA rakha.” (My friend, we followed your advice and kept everything 'cool').
