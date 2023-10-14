In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Bowlers Strike Gold for India as Pak Crumble

In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Bowlers Strike Gold for India as Pakistan Crumble
(Photo: PTI)
ICC World Cup 2023: India and Pakistan squared off in the latest installment of cricket's biggest rivalry, in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
ICC World Cup 2023: A musical show preceded the match, which involved renowned signer Sukhwinder Singh.
ICC World Cup 2023 Arijit Singh also performed in front of a packed crowd.
ICC World Cup 2023 Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first.
ICC World Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj gave India their first breakthrough in the eighth over.
ICC World Cup 2023: Imam-ul-Haq scored 36 runs in 48 deliveries for Pakistan.
ICC World Cup 2023: After both openers were dismissed, skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan stitched an 82-run third-wicket partnership for Pakistan.
ICC World Cup 2023: Babar Azam scored 50 runs in 58 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: At the other end, Mohammad Rizwan chipped in with 49 runs.
ICC World Cup 2023: But Babar was bowled by Mohammed Siraj in the 30th over, which triggered a gigantic collapse.
ICC World Cup 2023: Saud Shakeel was trapped leg before wicket by Kuldeep Yadav when he was batting on 6.
ICC World Cup 2023: In the same over, the wrist spinner got the wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed.
ICC World Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah was then re-introduced into the attack, and he got the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan.
ICC World Cup 2023: Bumrah added another wicket to his tally in the form of Shadab Khan, as Pakistan ended up getting bundled out for only 191 runs.