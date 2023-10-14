In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Bowlers Strike Gold for India as Pak Crumble

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Bowlers Strike Gold for India as Pak Crumble

#CWC23 | The first innings of the anticipated match was all about India's dominance and Pakistan's callousness.
The Quint
Photos
Published:

In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Bowlers Strike Gold for India as Pakistan Crumble

|

(Photo: PTI)

ICC World Cup 2023: India and Pakistan squared off in the latest installment of cricket's biggest rivalry, in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

ICC World Cup 2023: A musical show preceded the match, which involved renowned signer Sukhwinder Singh.

ICC World Cup 2023 Arijit Singh also performed in front of a packed crowd.

ICC World Cup 2023 Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first.

ICC World Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj gave India their first breakthrough in the eighth over.

ICC World Cup 2023: Imam-ul-Haq scored 36 runs in 48 deliveries for Pakistan.

ICC World Cup 2023: After both openers were dismissed, skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan stitched an 82-run third-wicket partnership for Pakistan.

ICC World Cup 2023: Babar Azam scored 50 runs in 58 deliveries.

ICC World Cup 2023: At the other end, Mohammad Rizwan chipped in with 49 runs.

ICC World Cup 2023: But Babar was bowled by Mohammed Siraj in the 30th over, which triggered a gigantic collapse.

ICC World Cup 2023: Saud Shakeel was trapped leg before wicket by Kuldeep Yadav when he was batting on 6.

ICC World Cup 2023: In the same over, the wrist spinner got the wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed.

ICC World Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah was then re-introduced into the attack, and he got the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan.

ICC World Cup 2023: Bumrah added another wicket to his tally in the form of Shadab Khan, as Pakistan ended up getting bundled out for only 191 runs.

