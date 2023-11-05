ICC World Cup 2023: 'We Needed Virat Kohli To Play on Tricky Pitch,' Says Rohit

Do your bit to support our journalism. Become a member – and help us stay on top of the most important stories.



Riding on Virat Kohli’s record-equalling 49th ODI century, the Indian cricket team defeated South Africa by a mammoth 243-run margin in their eighth 2023 ICC World Cup match.

Speaking about the same, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma lauded the centurion and said that on a tricky pitch they needed someone like him to tackle the situation.