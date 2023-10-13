Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: New Zealand On Top With 6 Points

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: New Zealand On Top With 6 Points

Shivangani Singh
World Cup
(Photo: The Quint)

ICC World Cup 2023 Updated points table: Today Bangladesh locked horns with New Zealand in the 10th ICC World Cup 2023 match and New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets with a run rate of +1.604. With this, New Zealand again came back on the top of the table with 3 wins while Bangladesh remains in the same position.

Have a look at the full Cricket World Cup 2023 Updated Points Table below.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Today After Bangladesh vs. New Zealand

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostRun RatePoints
1New Zealand3301.6046
2South Africa2202.364
3India2201.54
4Pakistan2200.9274
5England2110.5532
6Bangladesh312-0.6992
7Sri Lanka202-1.1610
8Netherlands202-1.80
9Australia202-1.8460
10Afghanistan202-1.9070
