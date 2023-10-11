ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: India On Second Rank After IND vs. AFG Match

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: India On Second Rank After IND vs. AFG Match

ICC World Cup 2023 updated Points Table: India moves to second rank after defeating Afghanistan by 8 wickets
Shivangani Singh
World Cup
Updated:

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table. Check position of all teams in the Standings Table.

(Photo: The Quint)

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is coming to an exciting stage slowly as more matches are being played and the rankings of the team are changing drastically. After yesterday's matches, the points table underwent a few changes and today India played against Afghanistan and defeated them by 8 wickets. With this win, India moved up to the second position.

In today's match, Afghanistan had put forward an aim of 273 runs which India completed in 35 overs. Virat Kohli scored a half-century and made India win with a straight four. Rohit Sharma made various records in this match and they include the most centuries in the tournament, the fastest century by an Indian in the tournament, the highest score by an Indian in a run-chase in the tournament, and the most sixes in men's international cricket (all formats combined). Now, have a look at the updated ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after today's match.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Today After India vs. Afghanistan Match

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostNet Run RatePoints
1New Zealand2201.9584
2India2201.54
3Pakistan2200.9274
4South Africa1102.042
5England2110.5532
6Bangladesh211-0.6532
7Australia101-0.8830
8Sri Lanka202-1.1610
9Netherlands202-1.80
10Afghanistan202-1.9070
Published: 11 Oct 2023,09:33 PM IST

