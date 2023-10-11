ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: India On Second Rank After IND vs. AFG Match

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is coming to an exciting stage slowly as more matches are being played and the rankings of the team are changing drastically. After yesterday's matches, the points table underwent a few changes and today India played against Afghanistan and defeated them by 8 wickets. With this win, India moved up to the second position.

In today's match, Afghanistan had put forward an aim of 273 runs which India completed in 35 overs. Virat Kohli scored a half-century and made India win with a straight four. Rohit Sharma made various records in this match and they include the most centuries in the tournament, the fastest century by an Indian in the tournament, the highest score by an Indian in a run-chase in the tournament, and the most sixes in men's international cricket (all formats combined). Now, have a look at the updated ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after today's match.