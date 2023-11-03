Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Afghanistan Move To 5th Position

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Afghanistan Move To 5th Position

Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Afghanistan moves to fifth rank after defeating the Netherlands
Shivangani Singh
World Cup
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 points table is updated here for cricket fans.

Netherlands and Afghanistan locked horns with each other in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in Lucknow today, Friday, 3 November 2023. Afghanistan successfully dominated the game and defeated the Netherlands team by 7 wickets. Afghanistan moved up to the fifth position with 8 points and the Netherlands remains on the same rank. Check the complete Cricket World Cup 2023 points table below.

Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 After Netherlands vs Afghanistan Match

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostRun RatePoints
1India7702.10214
2South Africa7612.2912
3Australia6420.978
4New Zealand7430.4848
5Afghanistan743-0.338
6Pakistan734-0.0246
7Sri Lanka725-1.1624
8Netherlands725-1.3984
9Bangladesh716-1.4462
10England615-1.6522
