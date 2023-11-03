ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Afghanistan Move To 5th Position

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 points table is updated here for cricket fans.
(Photo: The Quint)
Netherlands and Afghanistan locked horns with each other in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in Lucknow today, Friday, 3 November 2023. Afghanistan successfully dominated the game and defeated the Netherlands team by 7 wickets. Afghanistan moved up to the fifth position with 8 points and the Netherlands remains on the same rank. Check the complete Cricket World Cup 2023 points table below.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Run Rate
|Points
|1
|India
|7
|7
|0
|2.102
|14
|2
|South Africa
|7
|6
|1
|2.29
|12
|3
|Australia
|6
|4
|2
|0.97
|8
|4
|New Zealand
|7
|4
|3
|0.484
|8
|5
|Afghanistan
|7
|4
|3
|-0.33
|8
|6
|Pakistan
|7
|3
|4
|-0.024
|6
|7
|Sri Lanka
|7
|2
|5
|-1.162
|4
|8
|Netherlands
|7
|2
|5
|-1.398
|4
|9
|Bangladesh
|7
|1
|6
|-1.446
|2
|10
|England
|6
|1
|5
|-1.652
|2
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)