India v Sri Lanka Highlights, ICC World Cup 2023: India Trounce SL by 302 Runs

Currently placed second in the World Cup 2023 points table with 12 points, behind South Africa only on net run rate, two points from the game tonight will make India the first team to get to 14 points in the tournament, which will be enough to seal a berth in the semis.

Each team is playing nine league stage matches following which the top four move into the semis.

Sri Lanka too have a very outside chance of making it to the last four stage -- their best opportunity is to win all three of their remaining matches and hope that New Zealand, Australia or other teams can finish on 10 points. They also have to improve their Net Run Rate majorly to improve their chances of making it to the semifinals.