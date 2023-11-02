India v Sri Lanka Highlights, ICC World Cup 2023: India Trounce SL by 302 Runs

India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score and updates of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today’s match
Image: PTI/The Quint
India defeated Sri Lanka by 302 runs in their seventh 2023 ICC World Cup match, in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
After being asked to bat first, India scored 357 runs.
Mohammed Shami bagged a fifer as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 55 runs in 19.4 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah (1) & Mohammed Siraj (3) earlier dismissed the Lankans' top four.
With this victory, India confirm semi-final berth.
India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma's back home in Mumbai with his Indian team and returns to the familiar Wankhede Stadium this afternoon for the teams' seventh match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.
The opponents are Sri Lanka, and on the agenda is booking a place in the semis with a victory tonight.
Currently placed second in the World Cup 2023 points table with 12 points, behind South Africa only on net run rate, two points from the game tonight will make India the first team to get to 14 points in the tournament, which will be enough to seal a berth in the semis.
Each team is playing nine league stage matches following which the top four move into the semis.
Sri Lanka too have a very outside chance of making it to the last four stage -- their best opportunity is to win all three of their remaining matches and hope that New Zealand, Australia or other teams can finish on 10 points. They also have to improve their Net Run Rate majorly to improve their chances of making it to the semifinals.
India and Sri Lanka have faced each other on nine occasions in ICC ODI World Cups, with both teams winning four matches each and one game ending in no result.
Overall, the two teams have played each other 167 times with India winning 98 of them and Sri Lanka 57. Of the remaining, 11 matches have ended in no result while one was tied.
At the Wankhede Stadium, India have won 11 out of the 20 ODIs they have played so far, losing nine. Of their 11 wins, only three have come batting first. Sri Lanka have won two and lost one match at the Wankhede. But that one defeat has been a significant one as it was final of the 2011 World Cup that India won to lift the World Cup for the second time.
Hardik Pandya has stayed out of action after injuring his ankle during the match against Bangladesh on 19 October and on the eve of the Sri Lanka game, Rohit Sharma could not offer much clarity on his date of return.
"Hardik is, I can't call it rehabilitation, is progressing well and we have got good positive reports about that so far. He will not be playing tomorrow's match, but beyond that, I can't say anything now. His injury is such that it needs daily monitoring. As of now, the reports have been very positive and encouraging," Rohit Sharma said in the pre-match press conference.
Two days before their big match against England on Saturday, the Aussie team's taken another big hit with all-rounder Mitch Marsh returning home to Perth earlier today.
Marsh flew home from India due to personal reasons and Cricket Australia said that "a timeline of his return to the squad is to be confirmed."
Australia had already declared they would be without the services of Glenn Maxwell for Saturday's clash due to a concussion he suffered while riding at the back of a golf cart.
Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis has won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium. He's made one change to the playing XI as Dushan Hemantha takes Dhananjaya de Silva's place.
Rohit Sharma said 'I would've batted first,' when asked at the toss. 'It's a great honour and a good moment for me to be captaining the team where I've grown up playing cricket,' he added.
India is unchanged.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c, wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
As we get ready for the first ball, here's a little glimpse from a special moment for a special man on the eve of today's game.
Sachin Tendulkar's statue was unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday.
Commissioned by MCA, the statue shows the Bharat Ratna in his trademark ‘lofted drive’ pose and is the first-ever statue of any player at the Stadium. The 14 feet tall statue has been created by Ahmednagar-based sculptor Pramod Kamble and is placed at the Sachin Tendulkar Stand.
Mumbai: India's batter Rohit Sharma being bowled out by Sri Lanka's bowler Dilshan Madushanka during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.
Mumbai: Sri Lanka's bowler Dilshan Madushanka celebrates with teammates the wicket of India's batter Rohit Sharma during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.
Big, big setback for India in the first over itself. The second ball in fact.
The skipper Rohit Sharma has lost his stumps to Dilshan Madushanka and is walking back to the dressing room.
India 4/1 in 0.2 overs
Virat Kohli's joined Shubman Gill out in the middle and he opened his account with a boundary while Shubman continues to wait for his first run.
The second over, bowled by Dushmantha Chameera, is a maiden while Virat hits Dilshan Madushanka for another boundary in the third.
India 14/1 in 3 overs
He faced 7 deliveries in the first 4 overs but it's the fifth over where Shubman Gill opens his account in the match.
Dilshan Madushanka is hit for back-to-back boundaries off the second and third deliveries. 11 runs from the over.
India 25/1 after 5 overs
The sixth over starts with Virat Kohli getting dropped Dushmantha Chameera off his own bowling. The moves left and the ball touches his outstretched left arm but is ultimately grassed.
Kohli capitalises in the over itself, hitting two boundaries, to make 8 off the over. He is now on 18 off 22.
India 33/1 after 6 overs
Both batters now looking set out in the middle and most runs coming in boundaries. 9 were made off Kasun Rajitha’s 7th over by Virat Kohli while Shubman Gill also hits him for two boundaries in the 10th.
India 57/1 after 10 overs
Boundaries flowing from the Indian batters' bats but Angelo Mathews overs proving to slow down the run rate. The 10th over, bowled by him, goes for 3 and then the 12th goes for 4.
India 72/1 after 12 overs
Theekshana returns for his second over and leaks 10 runs. Gill smacks his fifth delivery for a stunning boundary and ends the over by running two. Dilshan Madushanka takes the ball for the next and only concedes three singles off it. Time for drinks!
India 85/1 after 14 overs
Sri Lanka introduce leg-spin into the attack and Dushan Hemantha is brought upon. He gets off the mark with leaking 3 runs. Madushanka is back in the 16th over and is welcomed straightaway with a boundary form Virat Kohli. A dot on the next to make a quick comeback. A single and then a gorgeous four from Shubman Gill.
India 97/1 after 16 overs
Hemantha is back and the umpire signals for a no-ball on his first delivery. Kohli runs two on the free-hit to reach his 13th world cup fifty. The crowd erupts with joy. Meanwhile, Shubman too brings up his half-century in the 19th over of the game. He smacks a boundary to reach the 50-run mark.
India 119/1 after 19 overs
Only singles and two have come in the 20th and 21st over of the innings. In the 22nd over, Kohli finds a boundary off Rajitha's delivery and the crowd is echoing with "Kohli-Kohli" chants.
India 132/1 after 22 overs
It's sweltering in Mumbai today and both Kohli and Gill can be seen gasping for breath on the pitch. Meanwhile, only singles have come in the last two overs to keep the scoreboard ticking.
India 140/1 after 24 overs
A boundary from Virat Kohli after a couple of boundary-less overs. Wow! Gill, too, slams a four from the other end. Theekshana is being punished here. Chameera gets the ball for the next over and it's yet another boundary for India; Kohli hits the ball towards mid-on to collect four runs.
India 162/1 after 26 overs
The crowd is eagerly anticipating Kohli's 49th ODI century and with it him equaling legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill notches a maximum in the 27th over.
India 172/1 after 28 overs
A mammoth six from Shubman Gill's bat in the 28th over. A boundary to end the over with. Both the batters are batting at 86 now and they're now switching gears. Just like that, Gill slams yet another four. Oh no! Madushanka traps Gill on his last delivery, Mendis takes his catch behind the stumps and the batter departs at 92. He receives a standing ovation from the Wankhede crowd!
India 193/2 after 30 overs
New batter Shreyas Iyer walks in at number 4 and gets off the mark with a single. Oh dear god! The worst nightmare of every Indian today - Virat Kohli getting out before scoring his 49th ODI hundred. He gives a dolly to Nissanka. Madushanka has stunned the Wankhede and the whole of India thrice today!
India 199/3 after 32 overs
Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul walks in at number 5 to bat alongside Shreyas Iyer. Meanwhile, 200 runs are up for India. KL Rahul scores his first boundary of the day in the Rajitha over and Shreyas Iyer from the other end slams a mammoth six.
India 214/3 after 34 overs
Shreyas Iyer launches the ball over the non-striker's head to score yet another gigantic six. KL, too, slams a boundary in the next over. The batters at crease rebuilding for the hosts now. WOAH! Another six from Iyer and this was a 106m long - highest in this world cup. He's looking in ominous touch today!
India 239/3 after 36 overs
Just a single in the 37th over. Chameera stats the next with a single and then Iyer gets a boundary on the next as the ball takes an edge of the bat and races away to clear the rope. Fifty-run partnership also comes up for the duo.
India 248/3 after 38 overs
Four singles on the trot, two on the next and single to end the 39th over with. In the next over, KL Rahul loses his wicket as he is out caught by Hemantha at cover. A disappointed Rahul is walking back.
Suryakumar Yadav is the new batter and he opens his account with a down the ground boundary. Sri Lanka take a review for catch out and the ultra edges shows no involvement of bat. SL burn a review and SKY celebrates by slamming another boundary to finish the over with.
India 264/4 after 40 overs
If hitting long sixes is an art, Shreyas Iyer has mastered it in this world cup. Takes the aerial route to and ploughs it down the ground. Meanwhile, Madushanka nabs his fourth wicket as he dismisses the lethal death-overs operator- SKY.
India 279/5 after 42 overs
Ravindra Jadeja walks in the middle and opens his account with two. Meanwhile, Iyer scores a boundary to bring up his half-century. 9 runs come from the 43rd over. 7 from the 44th.
India 295/5 after 44 overs
Jadeja runs a single and with it India reach the 300-run mark. Iyer then slams a boundary on the next . 5 runs from the next over.
India 309/5 after 46 overs
Chameera starts with the ball in the 47th over, Iyer runs two on his first delivery. On the next, he slams a boundary and with it completes 2000 runs in ODI cricket in just his 49th innings. Brilliant running between the wickets from the duo and they add 5 more runs to India's account.
For the 48th over, Madushanka starts over the wicket and Iyer punishes him two back to back sixes! First, pulls the short delivery over deep midwicket and for the next, monsters the ball down the ground. He's firing all cylinders now!
Oh no! Madushanka has the last laugh as he traps Iyer to complete his fifer. Iyer is out caught by Theekshana at cover.
India 339/6 after 48 overs
Jadeja welcomes Chameera with a four in the penultimate over of the game. Two singles on the next two balls and a gorgeous maximum from Jadeja's bat to the long-on boundary. Virat applauds from the stands. One more single from the over.
Rajitha has the ball for the last over and Jadeja runs two and then a single to bring Md Shami on strike. Shami is run out on the next ball. Now, Jasprit Bumrah is on strike. He takes a singles and now Jadeja has the strike. No run on the 5th ball. Jadeja is run out whilst attempting the second run on the final delivery! India 357/8 after 50 overs
Sri Lanka Need 358 Runs To Win!
Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne start with the bat for Sri Lanka. Jasprit Bumrah will open the attack for India.
Bumrah strikes on the very first ball of Sri Lanka's innings! The crowd erupts with joy. SL, however aren't convinced and have sent the decision upstairs. The decision goes in India's favour and the hosts have gotten off to a picture-perfect start!
Sri Lanka 0/1 after 0.1 over
Skipper Kusal Mendis has walked in the middle. Bumrah bowls two back to back wides to him. Five dots on the trot to make up for the wides.
Sri Lanka 2/1 after 1 over
Siraj starts from the other end and wow! Umpire raises his finger for Karunaratne's LBW dismissal on his very first delivery. This looks like a replica of the first over. The batter reviews but the replay confirms he has to depart. Absolute beauty from the bowlers at Wankhede to get things going.
Sri Lanka 2/2 after 1.1 overs
Berserker from Siraj!!! Samarawickrama is out caught by Shreyas Iyer stationed at third slip. Two in the second over for Siraj!
Sri Lanka 2/3 after 2 overs
BOWLED!
Is Mohammed Siraj on fire? No, he IS the fire. Wankhede roars again as the pacer has his third breakthrough. A nipping-in ball runs through Kusal Mendis' defence to dismantle the stumps. Cristiano Ronaldo might not have been in sight as Lionel Messi lifted his eighth Ballon d'Or a couple of days ago, but his iconic celebration, 'Siuuuu' is called into action once again.
Had he only played against Sri Lanka, Mohammed Siraj could have broken Muttiah Muralitharan's record of 534 ODI wickets.
Sri Lanka – 7/4 after 4 overs.
Bumrah bowls a maiden 5th over. Siraj takes the ball for the 6th and bowls two dots on the trot, a wide on the next, a leg bye and then two dots to finish the over with.
Sri Lanka – 12/4 after 7 overs.
Not much is happening at the moment but a lot of damage has already happened for the Lankans! Siraj bowls another maiden.
Bumrah, too, keeps it tight and leaks just two runs in the next over.
Sri Lanka – 14/4 after 9 overs.
India introduce Mohammed Shami in the 10th over of Sri Lanka's innings. And he did what he does best - scalped a wicket to announce his arrival. Sri Lanka has now lost half their batters inside the powerplay. Asalanka is the latest victim of the lethal bowling attack.
Oh dear god! Two in two for Shami!!! This time Hemantha falls prey as KL Rahul, who's been brilliant behind the stumps today takes his catch to send him packing. Shami on a hat-trick now but Dushmantha Chameera manages to survive the delivery!
Sri Lanka – 14/6 after 10 overs.
Siraj is back for the 11th over, bowls a scorcher for the fourth delivery but it races away for a boundary. 3 more runs came from the over.
A little trivia- All three of the Indian bowlers have taken one wicket before leaking a run today! Time for drinks!
Sri Lanka – 21/6 after 11 overs.
Shami starts again and his third delivery is reviewed for a caught behind as the wicketkeeper looked pretty sure and yes it's out. What a review, this by KL! Even the umpire is shocked! Chameera walks back.
Sri Lanka – 22/7 after 12 overs.
Siraj begins the 13th over. Maheesh Theekshana hits his 5th delivery for a boundary.
Sri Lanka – 29/7 after 13 overs.
A picture-perfect delivery and Shami outfoxes Angelo Mathews to nab his fourth wicket of the day! What a day for the pacer!
Sri Lanka – 35/8 after 14 overs.
Rajitha runs a single on Siraj's first delivery of the 15th over and with it Sri Lanka cross the threshold for the lowest ever ODI total which is is Canada's 36 vs Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka – 37/8 after 15 overs.
Spin has been introduced into the attack in the 17th over of the game as Kuldeep Yadav takes the ball. He leaks just a single off his first over.
Sri Lanka – 43/8 after 17 overs.
Shamis completes his fifer as he sends Rajitha back in the hut and with this wicket he becomes India's leading wicket-taker in world cups. Impressive from the veteran!
India are now just a wicket away from officially sealing their semi-final birth!
Sri Lanka – 49/9 after 18 overs.
Jadeja scalps the final wicket as India register a mammoth 302-run victory over Sri Lanka. It's was 50 all out in the Asia Cup final and today 55 all out! What a performance by the Indian bowling attack!
INDIA WIN BY 302 RUNS