World Cup 2023: 8 Wkts in 36 Runs! Indians Elated, Pak Fans Shocked by Collapse

ICC World Cup 2023: 8 Wickets in 36 Runs! Indians Elated, Pak Fans Shocked by Collapse
(Photo: PTI)
The 2023 ICC World Cup clash between India and Pakistan commenced as a closely contested affair, with an even contest between the two teams. However, it quickly transitioned towards a one-team show, courtesy of a massive collapse from the Pakistani team.
Opting to bat first in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, Pakistan had a good start with the bat. Openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq scored 20 and 36 runs respectively, before skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were involved in an 82-run third-wicket stand.
Pakistani fans were devastated to watch the horror that unfolded, while the Indians were over the moon with their team's exceptional bowling performance. Here’s how the two sets of fans reacted:
