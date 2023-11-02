ICC World Cup 2023: Indian Fans Celebrate Win Against SL, Semis Qualification

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019ICC World Cup 2023: Indian Fans Celebrate Win Against SL, Semis Qualification

#CWC23 #INDvsSL| Indian fans erupted in joy after a humongous win over Sri Lanka, confirming a semi-final place.
The Quint
World Cup
Published:

Image: PTI

Riding on Mohammed Shami’s fifer, team India on Thursday bundled Sri Lanka out for 55 runs in just 19.4 overs to hand them a 302-run defeat at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mohammed Siraj (3 wickets) and Jasprit Bumrah (1 wicket), too, displayed exceptional bowling prowess as they ran through Lankans’ top-order.

Batting first, Virat Kohli and his heir apparent got off to a flying start as they scored 92 and 88 runs, respectively. Number 4 batter Shreyas Iyer notched 82 runs off 56 balls with the help of 6 sixes and 3 boundaries.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja added the finishing touches as he scored 35 off 24 balls to help India post a mammoth total of 357 runs in 50 overs.

As India continued their winning streak at the ICC World Cup 2023 and booked a spot in the semifinals, here’s how fans and former cricketers reacted to their thrilling triumph:

