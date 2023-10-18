ICC World Cup: On a Roll, India Look to Avoid Any Setbacks Against Bangladesh

Bangladesh do pose a tangible threat to the Indian batters because of their bowling unit -- which includes a good pace bowler in the form of Taskin Ahmed, and two difficult spinners Sheikh Mahedi Hasan and Mehidy Hassan Miraz. But more than these three, the Indian middle-order batters will be wary of the left-arm spin of Shakib Al Hasan as they have found this variety of bowling a virtual minefield to negotiate.

Though there is no guarantee that Shakib, who suffered a left quad injury in Bangladesh's last match against New Zealand in Chennai, will play Thursday's match, Mhambrey said they are worried because being troubled by one bowler or another is part of the game.

"See, when you play as a batsman, some time or somewhere or the other, you will be against someone. If you look at match-ups, there'll be some match-ups saying that he's weak against this, but he's good against that player, bowler especially. But honestly, I don't think any conversation that we have had here (about him). We know he is a good player. He has done well for Bangladesh, he is a champion player, he is handy, he bats for the team, he bowls well, he bowls in the powerplay, he's a quality bowler and I think you got to give that to him," said the India bowling coach.

"But for us really it doesn't really matter. I think for us is that day what we do in terms of our preparation, our execution and we have a game plan," he said.