Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Netherlands in 8th Position

Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 formally began on 5 October. Today, there were two matches, the first one between New Zealand vs Australia while the second one was between Netherlands and Bangladesh. In the first match of the day, Australia won by 5 runs and there was no change in the rankings of the team. The Netherlands won the match against Bangladesh by 87 runs.

Now, let's have a look at the complete Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after the Netherlands vs Bangladesh match.