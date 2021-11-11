Beijing: Mall and Residential Compounds Sealed Off as COVID Worries Authorities

Image used for representational purposes only.
Authorities in being have have closed off a mall and multiple residential compounds due to a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, AFP reported.
Six new cases were detected in Chaoyang and Haidian on Thursday, 11th November, according to local media reports.
China has been recently facing a surge in cases as more than two-thirds of the provinces have reported infections in the past few days.
Snap lockdowns, mass testing and curbs on travel have already begun.
Raffles City mall was closed off on Wednesday, 10th November, after a person who was traced to be in contact with another person infected with COVID-19 was found to have been in the mall, according to the Beijing Youth Daily.
Nobody was allowed to leave the mall until they got tested, videos shared on social media showed.
Around 12,000 people have been tested for the virus already in both Chaoyang and Haidian.
The Chinese government has warned its citizens that all necessary action will be taken to control the virus.
The Ministry of Commerce of the Chinese government last week urged residents in a notice to "stock up" for the approaching winter.
It stated that families should "store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies".
Experts say that China is unlikely to modify its zero tolerance policy towards COVID-19.
(With inputs from AFP)