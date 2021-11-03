T20 World Cup: Pakistan Outclass Namibia, Become First Team to Enter Semis

Pakistan had got off to a sedate start as Ruben Trumpelmann started the proceedings with a maiden over, a rare occasion in T20 cricket. Though Babar tucked David Wiese through covers for a four in the fourth over, Pakistan could only manage 29/0 in the Power-play.

But they soon broke Namibia's initial stranglehold and propelled the scoring rate with some good shots, capitalising on the inexperience of the rival bowlers and some slopping work by their fielders. Babar completed his fifth off 39 deliveries and with Rizwan too upping the ante, Pakistan reached 100 in the 13th over. But just when it looked like he will go for a hundred, Babar was out, holing out to deep midwicket Wiese as Pakistan lost their first wicket for 113.

Fakar Zaman (5) did not contribute much but Mohammad Hafeez blazed to a nice cameo of 32 not out off 16 balls, studded with five boundaries as Pakistan kept up the scoring rate high.

Riwan, who struggled initially and survived a couple of close calls on video review, completed his fifty off 42 balls, hitting four boundaries and three sixes in the process. He was batting on 54 going into the final over before hitting JJ Smit for four fours, a six, and two runs for a total of 24 runs as Pakistan ended their innings in a flurry of activity.