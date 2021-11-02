2021 T20 WC: After 2 Defeats, India Aim to Bounce Back With Afghanistan Fixture

Replacement in Afghanistan Team

Asghar Afghan retired from international cricket after Afghanistan's previous outing, against Namibia and the ICC have approved all-rounder Sharafuddin Ashraf to join the squad in his place.

The 26-year-old Ashraf has played 26 international matches, including nine T20Is.

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 approved the replacement of Afghan following concerns over the veteran's mental well-being," the ICC said in a statement.

"Ashraf was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of Covid-19 quarantine requirements," it added.

Sharafuddin has claimed five wickets thus far in his T20I career, claiming figures of 3/27 on debut in the format, back in 2015 against the Netherlands. He last featured for the Afghanistan T20I side in March, against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi.

The left-arm orthodox spinner is available for selection for the match against India.