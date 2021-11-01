Toss, Dew, Scheduling: Making Sense of India's Shocking T20 World Cup Outings

India and England will play the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, there are no two ways about it, said most of the experts in the lead-up to the showpiece event.

The Indian fans, after having suffered heartbreaks in multiple ICC knockouts of late, were also hopeful of Virat Kohli signing off from T20 International captaincy on a high. Two matches into the tournament, and things could not have looked bleaker.

While the following mitigating factors for India's shocking start to their T20 World Cup campaign might sound more like excuses (and there is no room for that in professional sport) there are some genuine reasons - for you have to try to reason for yourself if not for anyone else as to what really went wrong for a team full of stars - for the two one-sided losses.