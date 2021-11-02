2021 T20 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar Hits Out at India's Batting Order Changes

“Ishan Kishan is a hit or miss player and it is better if a batsman like him walks in No.4 or 5. He could then play according to the situation of the game. Now what has happened is that Rohit Sharma has been told that we don’t trust you to face the left-arm fast bowling of Trent Boult”, told Gavaskar to ‘India Today’.

Ishan Kishan, who was originally picked in the squad as only a reserve opener, came to open along with KL Rahul, whereas Rohit Sharma moved down to third spot and Virat Kohli batted at four.

Gavaskar expressed his disagreement with the changes made to the batting order. “I don’t know if it is a fear of failure but I know that whatever changes they made to the batting order today did not work. Rohit Sharma is a great batsman and he has been sent in at No.3, Virat Kohli demoted himself too and played at No.3. A young player like Kishan has been given the responsibility of opening the batting”, he added.