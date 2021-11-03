India vs Afghanistan T20 WC LIVE: Rohit & KL Get India Past 50 in 5 Overs

They traditionally like to bat first but Afghanistan captain Mohammed Nabi has won the toss and elected to bowl first in Abu Dhabi tonight.

Two changes in his XI with Sharafuddin Ashraf coming in for Asghar Afghan who retired after the team's previous fixture. 'Mujeeb Ur Rahman is still unavailable,' he adds.

'Last game there was a lot of dew in the second half. We always prepare for both, but today we'll bowl first because of dew. We'll play normal cricket and go and enjoy,' adds Nabi when asked of the team's usual preference to bat first after winning the toss.

Virat Kohli says India too have made two changes. Suryakumar Yadav has recovered and he's back in the XI, taking Ishan Kishan's spot. Ravichandran Ashwin (finally!) also gets a game with nursing a left calf issue.

'Firstly there's no denying the fact that the situation is a tricky one. Having said that, there's still a chance. We as a team will look at the chance and try to play positive cricket. We know we haven't played up to potential whatever the reasons might be - need to brush that aside. Would have bowled first. But it's not a bad thing against a side like Afghanistan who look to put up runs on the board," said Kohli at the toss.