India vs Afghanistan T20 WC LIVE: Rohit & KL Get India Past 50 in 5 Overs

Live updates from the India vs Afghanistan 2021 T20 World Cup match
(Photo: BCCI)
Naveen-ul-Haq returns in the fifth over after conceding 7 runs in the third over but this time, Rohit Sharma hits a few big ones and that's 17 runs off the over.
India go past the 50-run mark in the fifth over. 52/0.
Sharafuddin bowls his first over of the tournament, coming in as a replacement for the retired Asghar Afghan but the bowler doesn't have the most ideal of welcomes.
Rohit hits him for a four and a six before KL Rahul finishes the over with another boundary, over mid-on and that's 16 runs from the over.
India 23/0 after 2 overs
Lots of talk around Rohit Sharma's batting slot in the last match with the regular opener being made to bat at one down so Ishan Kishan could open with KL Rahul. However, it's business as usual now with Rohit opening with KL.
The two face Afghan skipper Mohammed Nabi in the first over as India end it at 7/0.
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan and Naveen Ul Haq
They traditionally like to bat first but Afghanistan captain Mohammed Nabi has won the toss and elected to bowl first in Abu Dhabi tonight.
Two changes in his XI with Sharafuddin Ashraf coming in for Asghar Afghan who retired after the team's previous fixture. 'Mujeeb Ur Rahman is still unavailable,' he adds.
'Last game there was a lot of dew in the second half. We always prepare for both, but today we'll bowl first because of dew. We'll play normal cricket and go and enjoy,' adds Nabi when asked of the team's usual preference to bat first after winning the toss.
Virat Kohli says India too have made two changes. Suryakumar Yadav has recovered and he's back in the XI, taking Ishan Kishan's spot. Ravichandran Ashwin (finally!) also gets a game with nursing a left calf issue.
'Firstly there's no denying the fact that the situation is a tricky one. Having said that, there's still a chance. We as a team will look at the chance and try to play positive cricket. We know we haven't played up to potential whatever the reasons might be - need to brush that aside. Would have bowled first. But it's not a bad thing against a side like Afghanistan who look to put up runs on the board," said Kohli at the toss.
More than their opposition, Virat Kohli's team will be focussing on their own playing XI after making some very criticised choices in the defeat to New Zealand on Sunday.
Suryakumar Yadav was injured and Ishan Kishan came to bat in his place while Shardul Thakur replaced the out of form Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Ishan though was not slotted in Surya's spot and the management chose to displace Rohit Sharma from his opening role and got Ishan to partner KL Rahul. Ishan scored all of 4 runs from the 8 balls he faced and India were reduced to 11/1 in 2.5 overs, after being put into bat first.
Will India play Ishan today? Will he open again? We will know at the toss that's scheduled to take place at 7pm IST.
Two defeats in two outings so far in this 2021 T20 World Cup and pre-tournament favourites India are staring at an early exit from the tournament.
Starting today, they have three more Group 2 matches left as they play Afghanistan, Scotland and then Namibia. Needless to say, Virat Kohli and his men need to win all three matches, and that too by a big margin, and then hope New Zealand suffers an upset defeat at the hands of the same three teams. Pakistan, having won each of their four matches so far, became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals on Tuesday night.
