India Give a Winning Send-Off to Virat Kohli in His Last Match as T20I Captain

India have ended their 2021 T20 World Cup campaign with a 9-wicket victory over Namibia, although it's not enough to get them through to the next stage of the tournament.

Playing his last match as India's T20I skipper, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first in Dubai. Ravichandran Ashwin (3/20) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/16) helped restrict Namibia to 132/8.

India was in full control of the chase throughout with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scoring half centuries before Rohit fell on 56 and KL Rahul finished off the chase alongside Suryakumar Yadav.

With only two teams from each group progressing to the semi-finals, India's campaign at the 2021 T20 World Cup ended on Monday night as they finish third in the standings.