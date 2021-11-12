2021 T20 World Cup: Hasn't Sunk In, Says Matthew Wade About Heroics vs Pakistan

Australia will now face New Zealand in the final, scheduled to be played on Sunday.



"It hasn't sunk in but probably when I sit down tonight it might sink in. I was out of the team for 2-3 years, just came back 20 games ago and happy to have repaid the faith," said Wade at the post-match presentation.



The wicket-keeper batsman played some outstanding scoops during his match-winning knock.



"Absolutely (preempted the scoops). I was talking to Stoinis at the other end and tried to work out what they're doing. I got a little more pace on than expected, I probably could have used it a little bit earlier, but yeah.. glad to get a couple at the end. There wasn't a lot of chat before I went in as we lost quick wickets," he said about his shots.