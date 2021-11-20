With NZ Series In Pocket, India May Test Reserve Players In Kolkata Dead Rubber

At the same time, he would be thinking of trying the reserve players, who didn't get to be a part of the playing eleven in both matches of the series.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who debuted on the white-ball tour to Sri Lanka in July and was the orange cap winner when Chennai Super Kings won IPL 2021, will be eager to get a run with the bat. Same goes for Avesh Khan, who took 24 wickets for Delhi Capitals and was the second-highest wicket-taker behind India's latest debutant, Harshal Patel.

Then there's Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal, who could get some game time if first-choice players are given rest. One can expect Venkatesh Iyer to be given a go with the ball to showcase his medium-pace skills.

For New Zealand, a tight schedule after playing the T20 World Cup final meant that the players looked a little exhausted. It resulted in the batting order unable to overcome the squeeze put on by the Indian bowling attack on both occasions in the series.

If it was in the last five overs in Jaipur, New Zealand squandered the flying start in power-play at Ranchi.