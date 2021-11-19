Novy Kapadia – Indian Football's True Romantic

Show done, while most on the desk would head out for tea, some even leave for the day, Novy would return to the workstation, reading up on the game, sometimes taking a few printouts of articles he wanted to read at home. And yet, his infectious energy would still be there, as he finally trudged off to the cab, on a long ride back home.

This time though, he won’t be back. He won’t be around to regale us with those lovely stories, neither will his wisdom be imparted to us anymore. He had planned to have another favourite of his, bun maska, at Café de la Paix, his favourite in Mumbai, with me sometime. But it was not to be.

It is numbing to think that a man who touched so many lives and careers is no more. Sadder still, loneliness was his constant companion as he neared the final whistle. Many of us will regret not having made the time to go and meet him in the recent past when he was struggling. Struggling with an illness that robbed him of his candour, his effervescence. Yet he always had the time for us. For all of us.

Even more disappointing is the appearance of videos on social media showing him struggling to speak coherently. Sad. Lonely. He lived with a lot of dignity. It isn’t anyone’s right to rob him of that when he is gone. You knew us well sir, and you guided us like no one did. Most sports desks across the news television industry will be saying a prayer for you today. And while I write this today, you must know that all of us, your favourite ‘sports gang’ in Noida will miss you terribly as you leave to meet your maker. Go well, Novy sir.