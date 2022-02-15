WHITE FERNS Ride The Amelia Kerr Wave To Secure 2-0 Lead Over India

Amelia Kerr scored an unbeaten 119
Source - Prime Video
All-rounder Amelia Kerr slammed a majestic unbeaten century (119 off 135 deliveries), and also grabbed a wicket as the New Zealand Women defeated India Women by three wickets in the second ODI to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series at the John Davies Oval on Tuesday.
In one of the most exhilarating performances by New Zealand Women ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup at home next month, the WHITE FERNS played some amazing cricket to overhaul India's challenging target of 270/6 in 50 overs for the loss of seven wickets and an over to spare.
Saving the WHITE FERNS from an early collapse, 21-year-old Amelia Kerr put up a game-winning 128-run fourth wicket partnership with Maddy Green, and then set out to steer her team home by batting with the lower order.
The winning runs were scored by her sister, Jess Kerr, who remained not out at 6.
There was a moment in the match when the Women in Blue looked to be in the driver’s seat, when both Sophie Devine and Amy Satterthwaite departed in quick succession before the 10th over.
Earlier, India posted their highest Women's ODI total against New Zealand, scoring 270/6 after an promising start at the top of the order from Sabbhineni Meghana, while Shafali Verma (24 off 38 balls), curbed her attacking instinct as Meghana (49 off 50), smashed seven boundaries. She, however, fell agonizingly short of a maiden fifty.
The teams will meet again for the third ODI on 18th February, which you can watch live and exclusive in India on Amazon Prime Video.