WHITE FERNS Ride The Amelia Kerr Wave To Secure 2-0 Lead Over India

All-rounder Amelia Kerr slammed a majestic unbeaten century (119 off 135 deliveries), and also grabbed a wicket as the New Zealand Women defeated India Women by three wickets in the second ODI to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series at the John Davies Oval on Tuesday.

In one of the most exhilarating performances by New Zealand Women ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup at home next month, the WHITE FERNS played some amazing cricket to overhaul India's challenging target of 270/6 in 50 overs for the loss of seven wickets and an over to spare.

