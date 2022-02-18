WHITE FERNS Outclass India In Third ODI, Seal Series With Third Consecutive Win

The New Zealand Women’s Cricket Team sealed victory over the Indian Women’s Cricket team in the ongoing ODI series between the countries. After picking up wins in the first two ODIs of the series, the WHITE FERNS finished off the job in the third by chasing down a strong total of 279 set by the Indian women.

India will play for pride to snatch a win in the next ODIs to avoid being whitewashed. The fourth ODI will be streamed live and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video at 3:30 AM on 22nd February.

India’s series-long solid batting performances continues with Sabbhineni Meghana starting out with a quick 61 runs in 41 deliveries. 17-year-old phenom Shafali Verma joined her with her own half-century for the opening wicket. While the middle-order started to slow down, Deepti Sharma had a crucial 69-run knock that allowed India to set a solid total of 279.

India’s bowling got off to a great start with captain Sophie Devine falling to an LBW without scoring a single run. Suzie Bates followed soon after and NZ were 14-2 after Jhulan Goswami’s first two overs. However, series standout Amelia Kerr started a charge from NZ to get back in the game. She was flanked with multiple half-centurions like Amy Satterthwaite and Lauren Down, with Katey Martin putting on a good show as well. Lauren Down finished the game off in style with a massive six, as India fell to their fourth consecutive loss in New Zealand.

Check out the highlights from the match.