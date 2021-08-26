Won't Force Dahiya to Participate in Worlds, Says Wrestling Federation of India

Asked if it is necessary for the Tokyo Olympics medallist to give trials as well, the official said, "I think there is nothing wrong in asking star wrestlers to appear for trials. He also doesn't have any issue in giving trials. He is just tired and unprepared."

"Bottom line is, if he wants to go to the Worlds, he will have to give trials."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the federation decided to end disciplinary proceedings against the World Championship bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat, who will now be free to compete in the trials for the Worlds.

In a letter addressed to three athletes -- Vinesh, Asian Champion Divya Sain, and Sonam Malik -- against whom disciplinary proceedings had been initiated, the federation wrote: "Although the written reply you had sent to the WFI office in response to the show-cause notice against you was not satisfactory, the WFI wants to give you another chance so that you can correct your errors."

Despite several calls, Vinesh was unavailable to comment on the development.