West Indies’ Direct Qualification Chances for WC Depleted After NZ Series Defeat

Pakistan and New Zealand, following their ODI series victories against Netherlands and West Indies respectively on Sunday, have strengthened their chances of direct qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup to be held in India next year. However, the West Indies will have to rely on other results if they are to avoid the qualifiers.



Babar Azam's side registered a narrow nine-run triumph over a fighting Netherlands in Rotterdam on Sunday and moved equal on points with second-placed Bangladesh as a result of the win.

Only net run rate separates Pakistan from Bangladesh now, with England leading all teams on 125 points from their 18 matches played.