Neeraj Chopra Deserves Our Respect, Not Your Headline-Grabbing Efforts

Ask yourself, would you dare to ask Abhinav Bindra about his relationship status or put up an uncomfortable dance performance for PV Sindhu or ask Virat Kohli about his sex life?

Would you dare?

You wouldn’t. I mean, if you’re of sane mind, you wouldn’t. Simply because – I think – you’d fear the takedown you know that would follow or else, you just respect the person enough to not do it.

Then why Neeraj?

Simply because the young champion hasn’t allowed his gold medal to also change who he inherently is? The simple, small town boy who prefers to give interviews in Hindi because he says he doesn’t want to speak in languages his neighbours back home won’t understand. The young man who has continued to stay true to himself.

He’s spoken out on matters he thinks important, he’s taken a stand where he deemed necessary, and he’s made every single fan of his proud.

He’s been the exact kind of sports hero this country has been pining for.

Think about it, when was the last time we saw a young sports star take a stand against politically motivated agenda that wasn’t scripted and copy pasted on 50 different Twitter handles?

