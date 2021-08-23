Watch: Shaili Singh Wins Silver at U-20 World Athletics Championship

Shaili Singh finished second at the U-20 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi on Sunday, 22 August, missing out on making history by a centimetre.

The 17-year-old Indian's personal best of 6.59m was not enough to win the gold medal, as she was beaten to the finish line by Maja Askag of Sweden, the defending European junior champion, who managed 6.60m on the last day of the championships.

Shaili was raised by a single mother, Vinita, who was a tailor. She is being mentored by long jump great Anju Bobby George and coached by her husband, Robert.

Watch the video of her leap to earn Silver: