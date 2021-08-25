Watch: James Anderson Gets the Better of Virat Kohli in Headingley

James Anderson celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli.
James Anderson stole the show on the first morning at Headingley, where India were playing a Test for the first time since 2002. Virat Kohli usually loses the toss, but this time he won and elected to bat. This gave Anderson a chance to go at the Indian batsmen from the very first ball.
In the very first over, Anderson dismissed KL Rahul before Cheteshwar Pujara became his second wicket. Both dismissals were caught by Jos Buttler. Soon after Anderson had the big fish when he dismissed Virat Kohli too.
Kohli is not having a good run of form with the bat on England’s tour and in his last three innings, he has scored 20, 42, and 0.
And today, with Anderson in sublime form, he was dismissed by a perfect outswinger for 7 off 17. Kohli went for the cover drive and edged it straight to the keeper.
This is the second time in the series that Anderson has got the better of Virat and, with today’s dismissal, the total tally moves to seven.
In the first Test, Anderson ended his seven-year wait to get the wicket of Kohli, and with today’s moment, the rivalry between them is getting fierce.
Kohli meanwhile has now gone 50 consecutive international innings without a hundred.
