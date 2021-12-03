Chirag on Playing His Father in 83 and the Audition He Thought He Tanked

How did the role come about? Did you speak to someone about being auditioned or did someone come and ask you, since you're an actor, to come and play your father in the movie?

When this movie was announced, personally I never thought I would get this part because I can’t play cricket. I think my Dad has told you that as well. So it was really something I thought I would not be able to do. Even when Kabir sir called me for the audition, I thought he would give me some script and I would give the audition but instead, they made me play cricket and I got out on the first ball! When I came home, my father asked me how it went and I told him I thought I would not get the part.

But Kabir sir called me after two months and when I went to his office, he had edited shots of my father playing cricket and put it next to shots from my audition. So when we saw them side by side we realised that the style and the stance and everything was the same. So Kabir sir said that is what he needed. He didn’t need me to actually play cricket. He said as long as I resembled by father and was able to play the shot and the shots are looking the same, then that’s good enough. That’s how I got this film.