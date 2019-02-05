‘Chak de, Chirag’: Sandeep Patil Wishes Son, Who is Portraying Him in ‘83’

I have so many friends in the film industry, and I carry very high regards for all of them. I did try and introduce Chirag to them but it never worked out. However, he never gave up for the last eight years and one day he came home with a big smile and told me and my wife that Dev Anand had signed him for his film, Charge Sheet. It was such a pleasant surprise for both of us. What I liked the most about it all was that from his audition to the day he got selected for the movie, he did not told Dev Anand and his team that he was my son. Later on, when Dev Sahab came to know about it, the first thing he did was call me and Deepa to his office. That’s how my son’s film journey began.

Chirag has already done eight films and has a hit Marathi serial called Yek Number under his belt. And now, Kabir Khan has given him the big chance of portraying his father in the film ’83 based on our World Cup-winning campaign.

If you all don’t know, it was our teammate Balvinder Singh Sandhu’s idea for a film to be made on the 1983 World Cup victory and he approached our filmy friends and discussed this subject and now producer Madhu Mantena and director Kabir Khan will be putting the movie together.

From the day the film was announced, my wife Deepa was hoping and wanting Chirag to play my part and she must have really prayed hard! When Ranveer Singh came on board to play Kapil Dev in the film, Chirag and many others were called for an audition and I think Kabir Khan must have heard the past prayers.

Today, I feel proud and happy because Chirag did not get selected because he is my son, he has gone through an audition process to get selected for this film. Now it is up to him – Deepa and I can only wish him well.

My son has worked hard for the last eight years and my advice to him now is to not stop working hard. Success and failures are part of life, how you handle it is more important.

Chak de Chirag!