Viswanathan Anand Returns to Action at Tata Steel Chess India After 6 Years

Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz Open tournament will be held from January 7 - 11, 2026 at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, Kolkata. Former World Champion and other elite Grandmasters will be seen in action this year. In the last edition of the tournament, Magnus Carlsen won both the Rapid and Blitz in Open category while Aleksandra Goryachkina won the Rapid and Kateryna Lagno won the Blitz in the women category.

The line up for this year’s tournament are as below:

Open Category:

1. Viswanathan Anand

2. Arjun Erigaisi

3. Nihal Sarin

4. Wesley So

5. Wei Yi

6. R. Praggnanandhaa

7. Volodar Murzin

8. Hans Niemann

9. Vidit Gujrathi

10. Aravindh Chithambaram

Women's Category: