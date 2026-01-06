Viswanathan Anand Returns to Action at Tata Steel Chess India After 6 Years

advertisement
Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz Open tournament will be held from January 7 - 11, 2026 at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, Kolkata. Former World Champion and other elite Grandmasters will be seen in action this year. In the last edition of the tournament, Magnus Carlsen won both the Rapid and Blitz in Open category while Aleksandra Goryachkina won the Rapid and Kateryna Lagno won the Blitz in the women category.
The line up for this year’s tournament are as below:
Open Category:
1. Viswanathan Anand
2. Arjun Erigaisi
3. Nihal Sarin
4. Wesley So
5. Wei Yi
6. R. Praggnanandhaa
7. Volodar Murzin
8. Hans Niemann
9. Vidit Gujrathi
10. Aravindh Chithambaram
Women's Category:
1. Aleksandra Goryachkina
2. Kateryna Lagno
4. Vaishali R.
5. Nana Dzagnidze
6. Harika Dronavalli
7. Carissa Yip
8. Stavroula Tsolakidou
9. Vantika Agrawal
10. Rakshitta Ravi
Former five-time World Champion, Viswanathan Anand, will be seen once again in action at the Tata Steel Chess India after 6 long years. This year, Anand will be challenged by top-ranked players, including India’s young brigade - many of whom he has trained extensively and who have made a strong impact on the international chess scene.