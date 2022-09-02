US Open 2022: Indian Shuttlers Rohan Bopanna, Ramkumar Lose Out in Opening Round

The 27-year-old Ramkumar was also involved in the men's singles qualifiers of the US Open but failed to qualify for the main draw after losing 3-6, 5-7 to USA's Bruno Kuzuhara. Sumit Nagal and Yuki Bhambri also failed to make it past the qualifying rounds.



Bopanna and Ramkumar were the only two Indian shuttlers to compete in US Open 2022. Tennis ace Sania Mirza was also scheduled to play in this competition, but she pulled out at the last minute due to an injury.

"I have some not-so-great news, I hurt my forearm/ elbow while playing in Canada 2 weeks ago and obviously didn’t realize how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have in fact torn a bit of my tendon. This isn’t ideal and it is terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement plans but I will keep you all posted," she wrote on Instagram.