Serena Williams Upsets Second Seed Anett Kontaveit to Enter US Open Third Round

Former World No 1 Serena Williams upset second seed Anett Kontaveit to advance into the third round of the US Open on Wednesday.

Hinted at what could possibly be the last tournament of her trophy-laden career, the 23-time Grand Slam champion showed no signs of stopping as she overcame her Estonian opponent 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the second round.

Earlier this month, Serena had announced that she was ‘evolving away’ from the game in an essay with Vogue magazine.