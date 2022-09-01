Serena Williams Upsets Second Seed Anett Kontaveit to Enter US Open Third Round
The 23-time Grand Slam champion overcame her Estonian opponent 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the second round.
Former World No 1 Serena Williams upset second seed Anett Kontaveit to advance into the third round of the US Open on Wednesday.
Hinted at what could possibly be the last tournament of her trophy-laden career, the 23-time Grand Slam champion showed no signs of stopping as she overcame her Estonian opponent 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the second round.
Earlier this month, Serena had announced that she was ‘evolving away’ from the game in an essay with Vogue magazine.
The 40-year-old was once again backed by a supportive crowd that turned out in record numbers at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, just like her first-round match two days ago.
Tiger Woods and Anna Wintour were some of the prominent names present in the stands who had come out to support the champion star.
After winning a tense first set, Serena suffered a dip in energy in the second as Kontaveit levelled the scores. However, she bounced back strong to win the decider and book a spot in the next round.
The six-time Flushing Meadows champion will next meet Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on Friday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and tennis
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.