‘Change in Retirement Plans,’ Says Sania After Pulling Out of US Open 2022
Sania Mirza might consider changing her retirement plans after pulling out of US Open 2022 owing to an injury.
Veteran Indian tennis player Sania Mirza will not be seen in action at the upcoming US Open 2022 owing to an injury. She was initially expected to retire after the event but might revisit and change her plans now, following this unforeseen development.
In an Instagram story, the 35-year-old tennis ace wrote “Hi guys. A quick update. I just have some not so great news. I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada 2 weeks ago and obviously didn’t realise how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have in fact torn a little bit of my tendon. I will be out for weeks and have pulled out of US Open. This isn’t ideal and it’s terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement plans but I will keep you all posted.”
Sania’s first participation in US Open was in 2005 when she teamed up with former Australian player Bryanne Stewart. One of her most memorable performances in this grand slam was in 2014. Teaming up with Brazil’s Bruno Soares, she won the mixed doubles title by beating the pair of Latisha Chan and Ross Hutchins.
Only a year later, the Hyderabad-born player emerged victorious in this competition again, albeit in a different category this time around. Pairing with Switzerland’s Martina Hingis, she won the women’s doubles title.
Sania has won three of the four grand slam events in both women’s doubles and mixed doubles – missing out on only French Open in the first category and Wimbledon in the second.
The former Indian number 1 in women’s singles was last seen competing in the women’s doubles category at the Cincinnati Masters, alongside her partner Lucie Hradecka. The pair could only make it to the round of 16, where they were handed a defeat by Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok.
