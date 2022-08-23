‘Change in Retirement Plans,’ Says Sania After Pulling Out of US Open 2022

Veteran Indian tennis player Sania Mirza will not be seen in action at the upcoming US Open 2022 owing to an injury. She was initially expected to retire after the event but might revisit and change her plans now, following this unforeseen development.

In an Instagram story, the 35-year-old tennis ace wrote “Hi guys. A quick update. I just have some not so great news. I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada 2 weeks ago and obviously didn’t realise how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have in fact torn a little bit of my tendon. I will be out for weeks and have pulled out of US Open. This isn’t ideal and it’s terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement plans but I will keep you all posted.”