'T10 Cricket Gives You Freedom to Express Yourself': Misbah Ul Haq

Misbah Ul Haq and Corey Anderson at the press conference in Dallas.
(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)
Speaking at the launch of the US Masters T10 League in Dallas Texas, on Sunday, 7 May, former Pakistani cricketer Misbah Ul Haq said that the new and shorter format of cricket will let people express themselves more than the T20 format did.
“As the format becomes shorter, it allows you to express yourself more and enjoy more. Longer formats bring some amount of pressure in different situations. T20 used to give more freedom as compared to other formats like ODI and Test cricket, but now T10 will give you more freedom, because there is only one way of playing - go there and express yourself”, Haq said.
The Quint with former New Zealand cricketer Corey Anderson.
We also caught up with former New Zealand cricketer Corey Anderson. Anderson also feels that T10 is going to be an exciting new format and will be a massive hit not only from the players' perspective but also from the broadcasters' side.
We also asked both which legendary players would they want to see play T10 cricket.
The Indian Masters T10 league was announced in March and is scheduled to take place in June, with cricketers like Mohammad Kaif and Robin Uthappa expected to be a part of it.
