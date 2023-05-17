"T10 Cricket a Good Format to Introduce the Sport in US": Misbah Ul Haq

Speaking at the launch of the US Masters T10 League in Dallas Texas, on Sunday, 7 May, former Pakistani cricket Misbah Ul Haq said that the new and shorter format of the game is ideal for introducing the sport in a non-cricket playing country like the United States of America.

The T Ten Global Sports, organisers of the Abu Dhabi T10 and US-based SAMP Army Cricket Franchise, announced the inaugural season of the US Masters T10 league last week.