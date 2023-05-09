T Ten Global Announces Inaugural Edition of US Masters T10 League in Texas

Talking about the tournament, Ritesh Patel, the owner of the SAMP Army Cricket Franchise and one of the organisers of the American edition of T10 League, said, “Excited to bring this fast, explosive cricket format to the USA. Players participating in this tournament have huge following all over the globe, and this is a great opportunity for American fans to witness this for the first time on American soil.”

The Indian Masters T10 league was announced in March and is scheduled to take place in June, with cricketers like Mohammad Kaif and Robin Uthappa expected to be a part of it.