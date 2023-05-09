T Ten Global Announces Inaugural Edition of US Masters T10 League in Texas

US Masters T10 league launched in the presence of Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Misbah-ul-Haq
(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)
The T Ten Global Sports, organisers of the Abu Dhabi T10 and US-based SAMP Army Cricket Franchise, announced the inaugural season of the US Masters T10 league in the United States in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday, 7 May.
Talking about the tournament, Ritesh Patel, the owner of the SAMP Army Cricket Franchise and one of the organisers of the American edition of T10 League, said, “Excited to bring this fast, explosive cricket format to the USA. Players participating in this tournament have huge following all over the globe, and this is a great opportunity for American fans to witness this for the first time on American soil.”
The Indian Masters T10 league was announced in March and is scheduled to take place in June, with cricketers like Mohammad Kaif and Robin Uthappa expected to be a part of it.
The launch of the US Masters T10 League saw in attendance cricketers like Corey Anderson, Misbah Ul Haq, Shiv Narain Chanderpaul and other USA National and Domestic players.
“It’s a great honour to be a part of this format in the US, especially at this age. Everyone wants the older players to play again, so US Masters T10 will be a success”, Misbah Ul Haq.
US sporting stars are also joining by buying ownership within teams in an attempt to introduce the sport of cricket to the audience in America.
NBA Superstar Spencer Dinwiddie is joining the Morrisville Unity team.
The league will see 6 Teams competing in the new fastest Cricket format.
The new logo of the USA Masters T10 was also revealed on Sunday. Indian actors Elnaaz Norouzi and Parvati Nair provided the entertainment at the reception after the USA T10 was officially announced on Sunday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)