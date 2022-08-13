TOPS Ensuring Indian Athletes Get the Best Facilities to Perform at Big Events

One of India's most well-known and respected names in shooting, Mansher Singh, says the TOPS scheme mirrors the intention of the government to support the athletes in every way possible so they can win laurels for the country.

"When I was involved with the team, it was called NSDF (National Sports Development Fund) and they (sportspersons) had a cap on how much funding they could get in a year. I think TOPS now has upped that,” said Mansher, the Commonwealth Games gold medallist and multiple medal winner at the Asian Games.

“It's gone to another level in the sense that there is no such limit. It (funding) now depends upon the athlete's requirement and obviously his profile in terms of winnability at the Olympics, his past performance etc."