How India Won Bronze: Highlights Of Every Indian Match Of Tokyo Olympics 2020

PR Sreejesh saved a penalty corner in the final few seconds of the match as India edged past Germany 5-4 and won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The last medal of Indian men's hockey team at the Olympic Games came way back at the 1980 Moscow Olympics. The Manpreet Singh-led side were competitive in all matches, barring the one against Australia. The men in blue were handed a humiliating 7-1 defeat in the second game by the Aussies, but they have made a strong comeback in the tournament.

Here is a glance through how thrilling the journey of winning the bronze medal has been.