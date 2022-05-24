Top National Surfers Confirm Participation for Indian Open Surfing

Defending Champions D Manikandan and Shrishti Selvam will be seen in action at the 3rd edition of Indian Open Surfing 2022, starting from May 27-29 at the Panambur Beach, Mangalore.

Shanti Banarse of Goa and Sinchana Gowda of Karnataka will be the other top surfers competing for the title in the women's category while Nithishvarun T and Babu Sivaraj of Tamil Nadu are expected to give a tough competition to D Manikandan for the Men's title. Kishore Kumar and Tayin Arun of Tamil Nadu are the favourites in the Groms (U16) category.

Over 70 top surfers from across the country have confirmed their participation for the 3-day competition, recognized by the International Surfing Association.

Surfers will compete in two disciplines viz; Surfing & Stand Up Paddling, across different categories which are: Male Open, Female Open, Male and Female Groms (U - 16), Male 17+ Surf.