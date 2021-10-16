The History of Gender Testing in Women's Athletics

It all started off in 2009 for Semenya after she won 800m title in the World Championships in Berlin as her rapid improvements seemed odd according to the IAAF, who asked her to undergo the gender test. The IAAF says it was "obliged to investigate" after she made improvements of 25 seconds at 1500 m and eight seconds at 800 m — "the sort of dramatic breakthroughs that usually arouse suspicion of drug use".

Plenty of back and forth happened on the matter between all stakeholders for the next decade before the sports world’s top court, CAS, ruled (in 2018) that Semenya and other female runners with unusually high testosterone must take medication to reduce their levels of the male sex hormone if they want to compete in certain events.

As she looked to keep her sporting career alive at the highest level, Semenya even tried her luck in football, before giving the Olympics yet another attempt in the 200m. Semenya had started off with the 800m, and participated in 1500m, 4x400m, 400m, and even the 5000m events as she tried to stay in competition.

Semenya continues to fight against the testosterone regulations in court. She has launched three legal appeals against the rules, calling them unfair and discriminatory, and appears determined to wage her legal fight to the very end. Having failed in appeals at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and the Swiss supreme court, Semenya has now lodged an appeal with the European Court of Human Rights.