Seema Punia Writes to AFI: What is Hyperandrogenism & Its Rules?

Even as India’s athletes go through the gears in the final weeks, ahead of the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, there is a controversy brewing in the discus department of the contingent.

In a letter to the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), Seema Punia, who will be going for her fourth Olympics, has raised serious questions about a fellow athlete. She wrote, asking that a hyperandrogenism test be conducted.

The athlete in question had sealed the Olympic qualification in March during the Federation Cup.

Seema, however sealed her qualification for the Olympics, with a gold medal-winning throw of a 63.72 meters, on the concluding day of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships on Tuesday, 29 June.