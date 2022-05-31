Wish I Can Be a Man: Zheng Qinwen Says as Stomach Cramps End French Open Run

"It's just girl things," Zheng said in reference to her menstrual pain.

"The first day is always so tough and then I have to do sport and I always have so much pain in the first day.

"I couldn't go against my nature. I wish I can be a man so that I don't have to suffer from this. It's tough."

This was the first time the world number one had dropped a set since 23 April. Zheng needed a medical timeout in the second set at 0-3 and returned with her right thigh heavily strapped, and quickly dropped the set. Zheng had defeated Simona Halep earlier in the tournament.

"The leg made it tough," added Zheng. "But that compared to the stomach was easy. I cannot play my tennis because the stomach was too much painful.

"I really give my best on court, it's just tough."