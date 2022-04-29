Tennis Great Boris Becker Handed Two and a Half Year Jail Sentence

The court was told that the six-time Grand Slam champion sent almost £390,000 in payments from his business account to others.

The case centered on Becker's bankruptcy in June 2017 resulting from an unpaid loan of more than 3m on his luxury estate in Mallorca, Spain, the BBC reported on Friday.

Boom, Boom Becker as he was known during his heyday, the German burst onto the tennis circuit by sensationally winning the Wimbledon title in 1985 when he was 17 years and 228 days old.

He got into financial trouble a few years after retiring from tennis as some of the investments he made did not work out.

Becker has faced similar allegations of tax evasion in Germany also.

In October 2002, the Munich District Court sentenced him to two years in prison for tax evasion -- the execution of the sentence was suspended. In addition, he was sentenced to pay a fine of 300,000 euros and another 200,000 euros to various charitable institutions.