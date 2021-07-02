Wimbledon: Mixed Day for India as Sania Advances, Bopanna-Sharan Lose

However, there was no such luck for Bopanna and Sharan, who missed the cut for Tokyo Olympics as they could not improve their combined ranking of 113, as they crashed out to 11th seeds, Henri Kontinen of Finland and France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin. Bopanna and Sharan lost 6-7, 4-6 in the one hour and 20 minutes encounter.



Though the two pairs were evenly matched on most parameters, Bopanna and Sharan had nine break points but could convert only one while their opponents capitalised on two of the four chances that came their way.



Sania, who has bagged three Grand Slam doubles and as many mixed doubles titles thus far, has won the Wimbledon ladies doubles title in 2015.