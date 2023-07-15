Wimbledon: Vondrousova Makes History, Becomes First Unseeded Winner in Open Era

Notably, Vondrousova, a year ago, was a spectator at the All England Club with a cast on her left wrist.

"I don’t really know what’s happening right now. It's an amazing feeling. I had a cast last year this time. This is amazing I can stand here," Vondrousova told the Centre Court crowd after her win. "Tennis is crazy," she added.

With the title, Vondrousova is projected to make her Top-10 debut, at World No.10, in Monday's new rankings. Meanwhile, Martina Navratilova, beaming in the Royal Box, saw yet another left-hander from the Czech Republic capture the Wimbledon title, following herself (nine) and Petra Kvitova (two).