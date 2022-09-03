‘Be a Mom, Explore a Different Version': Serena on Plans After US Open Loss

Serena Williams bids goodbye to the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium following her third-round loss at the US Open 2022.
(Photo: Twitter/US Open)
Following her third-round exit at the ongoing US Open 2022, Serena Williams admitted that she was ready to be a mom and explore a different version of herself as she embarks on the next chapter in her life.
Serena, who has 23 Grand Slam titles under her name suffered a 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday. However, the ever-resilent six-time US Open champion did not bow down until giving a fight to her 46th-ranked opponent.
“Clearly, I'm still capable. But it takes a lot more than that. I'm ready to be a mom, explore a different version of Serena,” Serena said when asked about her future plans during the post-match press conference.
The 40-year-old had married Reddit co-owner Alex Ohanian back in 2017 and gave birth to their daughter Olympia a little later the same year. In fact,
"Technically in the world I'm still super young, so I want to have a little bit of life while I am still walking,” she added cheekily.
"Thank you, daddy, I know you are watching. I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus. So, thank you, Venus. She is the only reason Serena Williams ever existed. It all started with my parents, they deserve everything. I am so grateful to them. These are happy tears, I guess," said an emotional Serena during an on-court interview after her defeat.
When enquired if she had any thoughts about reconsidering her retirement, Serena retorted, "I don't think so, but you never know."
"It's been a fun ride. It's been the most incredible ride and journey I've ever been on, I mean, in my life.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)