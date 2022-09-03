Some of the Best Moments From Serena Williams’ Last US Open Match

Serena Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slam titles, ended her US Open 2022 run with a third-round loss at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

The six-time US Open champion lost 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic but the game was nothing short of exciting as Serena gave it her all before succumbing to her Australian opponent.

As usual, the 40-year-old received a rousing welcome from the home crowd who once again flocked in huge numbers to witness Serena in what could possibly have been her final US Open appearance.