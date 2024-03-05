Sumit Nagal Marches To Final Qualifying Round On Indian Wells Debut

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tennis Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sumit Nagal Marches To Final Qualifying Round On Indian Wells Debut

Sumit Nagal defeated American wildcard Stefan Dostanic by 6-2, 6-2 in the first qualifying match of Indian Wells
IANS
Tennis
Published:

Sumit Nagal reaches the final qualifying round of India Wells

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sumit Nagal reaches the final qualifying round of India Wells</p></div>
Indian No.1 tennis player Sumit Nagal secured a convincing 6-2, 6-2 victory over American wildcard Stefan Dostanic in straight sets during his first-round qualifying match of the Indian Wells Open on Monday.

On his debut at the Indian Wells Open, Nagal, who is seeded eighth, exhibited remarkable composure, not allowing his opponent a single break point throughout the match.

By progressing to the final qualifying round, Nagal not only assured himself of valuable ranking points but also pocketed USD 14,400 in prize money.

Nagal's success at Indian Wells adds to his recent achievements, including his historic advancement to the second round of the Australian Open and his title win at the Chennai Challengers, which propelled him into the top 100 rankings.

In the upcoming second qualifying round on Tuesday, Nagal is set to face off against Seong-chan Hong in what promises to be an exciting matchup.

