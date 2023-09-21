'Have Only 900 Euros in Bank', Reveals India's Tennis Star Sumit Nagal

India's number one tennis player Sumit Nagal is experiencing a tough time financially and has come out to speak about his struggles publicly.



The 26-year-old revealed that after arranging cash to keep him afloat on the ATP tour, he is now down to just eighty thousand rupees in his account and in order to continue playing on the ATP Tour, he has invested all of his prize money, his IOCL (Indian Oil Corporation Limited) income, and the support he receives from the Maha Tennis Foundation.

"If I look at my bank balance, I have what I had at the beginning of the year. It is 900 euros. I did get a bit of help. Mr Prashant Sutar is helping me with MAHA Tennis Foundation and I also get monthly (salary) from IOCL but I don't have any big sponsor," Nagal told PTI in an interview.